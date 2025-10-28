UN warns progress too slow to avert worst climate impacts despite emissions drop

Ten years after the Paris Agreement was adopted, the world is making measurable progress in cutting greenhouse gas emissions but still not fast enough to avert the worst consequences of climate change, according to a new United Nations Climate Change report.

The 2025 NDC (Nationally Determined Contributions) Synthesis Report, released on Tuesday, found that 64 updated national climate plans submitted between January 2024 and September 2025 would collectively reduce emissions by 17 per cent below 2019 levels by 2035.

While this marks 'real and increasing progress', the report said that “major acceleration is still needed in terms of delivering faster and deeper emission reductions and ensuring that the benefits of strong climate action reach all countries and peoples.”

NDCs are climate action plans under the Paris Agreement that outline how each country intends to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts. Together, they determine whether the world can meet its goal of limiting temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels.

The deadline for new submissions was 10 February 2025, but over 90 per cent of countries missed it. Major emitters including China, India, the EU, Indonesia, Iran and Saudi Arabia are yet to file their updated plans.

The 64 plans currently submitted — covering about 30 per cent of global emissions — project a decline from 13.9 billion tonnes of CO₂ equivalent in 2030 to 13 billion tonnes by 2035, with emissions expected to peak before 2030. However, the UN said this dataset is too limited to draw global conclusions.

UN Climate Change executive secretary Simon Stiell said the findings show both progress and urgency.

“Ten years after we adopted the Paris Agreement, we can say simply that it is delivering real progress. But it must work much faster and fairer — and that acceleration must start now,” he said.