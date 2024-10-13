Biryani Amma’s magic touch

Dressed in a deep blue kurta, embroidered lungi and a string of fragrant jasmine coiled around her hair, M.P. Selvi enters the large kitchen she runs — Karumbukadai M.P. Selvi Biryani Master.

The staff of her catering unit look up, some of the chatter ceases and a worker greets her and takes her bag. Selvi is the ‘biryani master’ and instantly commands respect in this large kitchen of over 60 people. In a few minutes everyone is back in the groove, moving quickly and efficiently, oblivious to the smoke and sparks that sputter from the flames. Dum mutton biryani is made by Selvi and her cooks. In this preparation, the meat and rice are cooked together, unlike other biryanis where the two main ingredients are cooked separately. “I am a Coimbatore dum biryani specialist,” says the 50-year-old trans woman.

“I manage it all alone. I keep everything in mind. Many times, we get booked six months in advance.” As she is speaking to us, a satuvam (large spoon) dripping with biryani masala is handed to her. Selvi tastes the marinade and nods, “Okay.”

That’s the final and most important taste test and everybody looks relieved as the head chef approves the dish. “Everyone calls me ‘Selvi Amma (mother)’. There’s joy in being called Amma for a thirunangai (trans woman),” she says beaming. She runs her catering service from her home in Pullukadu, a low-income housing area in the city. She employs 65 people, including 15 trans people. Every week, the team prepares orders of up to 1,000 kilos of biryani on an average. Occasionally, a few weddings add to the workload.