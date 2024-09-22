‘There is magic inside’

"Aao aao suno apni bhavishyavani, suno apni aage ki kahani…” His voice, like a mystical chant, cuts through the evening chaos of Juhu beach. Against the backdrop of the setting sun on this bustling stretch of sand in suburban Mumbai, Uday Kumar, 27, is inviting people to come and listen to some soothsaying, get to know the next chapter in the story of their lives.

He is no self-styled astrologer, no chirologist, no tarot card reader with a rose-ringed parakeet. Instead, he sets up a small, foot-long robot wrapped in decorative lights, sitting on a mysterious black box that stands on a four-foot high foldable table. “It’s called Jyotish Computer Live Story,” he says, introducing this reporter to the robot.

Jyotish Computer can analyse a person’s vibrations, Uday explains, as he hands the connecting headphones to an intrigued customer who has just walked up to him. After a brief pause, a feminine voice, speaking in Hindi, begins to unravel the secrets the future holds. At 30 rupees, it’s a steal.

Uday is the lone custodian of this ‘technological marvel’ he inherited from his uncle Ram Chandar alias Raju, who moved to Mumbai from his village in Bihar a few decades ago. Whenever his uncle went home to Bihar, he took stories of the city with him. “Chacha (paternal uncle) told us he had an ajooba (a strange thing) that can tell the future, and that’s how he was making money. Many laughed and thought it was a joke but I was fascinated,” recalls Uday. It was Raju chacha who introduced his 11-year-old nephew to the wonders of city life and the marvels of the machine.

Uday’s parents, farmers toiling on the few bighas of land they owned, regularly faced financial distress. As a result, Uday could not study beyond Class 4. When he decided to leave his home in Bihar’s Vaishali district and join Raju chacha in Mumbai, the thought of helping the family financially was also on his mind “Woh machine dekhna thha aur Mumbai bhi (I wanted to see the machine as well as Mumbai),” Uday says.