Book extract: ‘Silenced, scapegoated and scarred’

Words often betray us when we need them most. They falter in the face of grief, lose their strength when asked to hold pain, and remain powerless before the scale of violence some communities are made to endure. No sentence, no matter how carefully crafted, can truly carry the weight of a people’s suffering. They cannot resurrect the dead, nor can they console the displaced or erase the nightmares of the violated.

The events that have occurred in Manipur beginning on 3 May 2023 are more than a crisis. It is a wound that refuses to close — one that language alone cannot mend.

And yet, we must try.

This book is my attempt — not as a historian or a journalist, but as a witness — to speak of the unbearable silence that has followed the storm. It is not a scholarly work. It does not pretend to be neutral. It is a personal account, rooted in lived experience: in the voices of my family, my friends and a community that has been repeatedly silenced, scapegoated and scarred.

[…]

I write this for the thousands who were displaced — those who fled with nothing but the clothes on their backs, and those who did not flee in time. I write for those who, despite having lost everything, still insist on the right to return, to rebuild, to be heard.

I think of the night we fled — how silence hung heavier than the air, how we carried not just our belongings but our memories, our dead, our dread. That night, we didn’t just leave behind homes. We left behind parts of ourselves we may never be able to reclaim.

And still, there are those whose suffering eclipses even our flight.

[…]

Late at night on 11 April 2023, a loud knock shook Pastor Nengzahau V. Haupi and his family out of their sleep. ‘Hou gat lo, hou gat lo.’ Get up, get up. It was 2 a.m. ‘Thok oh, thok oh’. Come out, come out, the voices demanded. There was a group of men at the door confiscating their phones and asking them to vacate their house.