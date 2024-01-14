'Dhai Aakhar Prem': 2.5 letters that hold a world of love

These days, a unique troupe is touring the country—the Dhai Aakhar Prem Rashtriya Sanskritik Jattha, a national level cultural renaissance group.

Bringing cultural activists, litterateurs, journalists, intellectuals and youth together on a common platform, this troupe is a movement for peaceful coexistence, love, harmony and brotherhood. An initiative started by the Indian People’s Theatre Association (IPTA), many organisations have joined hands to form the troupe.

The idea initially took off at Alwar, Rajasthan on 28 September 2023, the birth anniversary of Bhagat Singh, and subsequently spread across the country. A sequel to last year’s one-and-a-half-month-long journey across five Hindi-speaking states, it will culminate in Delhi on 30 January 2024 to coincide with Shaheed Diwas (Martyrs’ Day), in memory of Mahatma

Gandhi.

The success and socio-political relevance of the first ‘Dhai Aakhar

Prem’ yatra gains new resonance in its extended nationwide avatar.

Love and truth in response to hate and falsehood is the central theme of the yatra.

With lies prevalent all around us and hate tightening its vice-like grip on all of us, truth and love become even more significant. The motto, ‘Dhai Aakhar Prem’, is a fragment from Kabir’s vani (couplets).

Kabir showed us that social give-and-take would be impossible without the two-and-a-half letters that form the word ‘prem’ (love). The immense value and vision held within these two-and-a-half letters is being given cultural expression by the troupe.