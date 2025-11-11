Maulana Azad: The mind that shaped modern India

Every November 11, India observes National Education Day — not merely to mark a birth anniversary, but to honour a mind that helped define the moral and intellectual grammar of independent India. Maulana Abul Kalam Azad — scholar, reformer, patriot, and the nation’s first education minister — remains one of those luminous figures whose clarity of vision still cuts through our age of noise and division.

Born in 1888 in Mecca to an Indian father and Arab mother, Abul Kalam Ghulam Muhiyuddin — later known to history as Maulana Azad — was destined to belong to more than one world. His father, Maulana Khairuddin, a respected theologian from Calcutta (later Kolkata), ensured that his son was steeped in the classical disciplines of Islamic scholarship.

But Azad, curious and self-taught, reached beyond orthodoxy. He secretly learned English, read the works of modern philosophers and reformers, and discovered early that faith and reason could be allies rather than adversaries.

In that tension between tradition and modernity was born a thinker for whom religion was not a wall but a window — a moral compass guiding his politics and philosophy alike. By his twenties, Azad had already turned reflection into action, wielding the pen as an instrument of liberation.

When Azad launched Al-Hilal in 1912, it was more than a publication — it was a declaration. Written in sonorous, impassioned Urdu, its pages challenged British authority and the political inertia of India’s Muslim elite. It spoke with moral audacity, proclaiming that nationalism and Islam were not contradictory, and that Indian Muslims’ destiny was inseparable from that of the nation.