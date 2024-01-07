Mohamad bhai, the sieve-maker of Ahmedabad

Shuru shuru mein ek nug banane mein aadhi kalak lagati thi meri [Earlier it used to take me half an hour to make a single piece].”

Mohamad bhai is stroking the cuts on his fingertips with his thumb as he speaks about sieve making. He may still cut his fingers while working, but it has become easier for him with time and experience.

He speaks in a peculiar Hindi, a kind that is often spoken among Muslims in Gujarat, with a generous smattering of Gujarati words: “Ek mahina taklif padi mere ko. Ab ek nug paanch minute mein ban jaata hai [It was tough for about a month, but now I can make one piece in five minutes],” he smiles.

We are sitting in a 10x10 room inside Qutbi Building in Ahmedabad, home to Mohamad Charnawala, 43, and his 76-year-old ammi (mother), Ruqaiya Moizhusaini. Theirs is one of the 24 homes in this two-storey building in Daudi Vora’s Roza, near Ahmedabad’s Kalupur station, a chawl where working-class Muslims reside.

Step on the other side of the modern-looking railway station, and you are in the old city.

Making your way through the lanes, the food, the fights and squabbles, occasional abusive words in the air and slow-moving traffic, you will hit a web of roads—one diagonal, one winding towards the right, one turning left into a dead end and one meandering, then straightening and then merging into another. That is the one that brings you to Qutbi Building, owned by the Vora Trust in Daudi Vora’s Roza, where a total of 110 families live.