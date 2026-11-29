A library can be one of the most powerful instruments of social transformation. Books can open doors that poverty, caste and social exclusion have kept shut. In Coimbatore, Periyar Arivulagam was conceived with precisely this ambition.

Named after the formidable social reformer E.V. Ramasamy, popularly known as Periyar, whose lifelong struggle challenged caste oppression, superstition and social inequality, the institution was envisioned as a public space where knowledge would be accessible, scientific curiosity encouraged and intellectual inquiry liberated from social and economic barriers.

Spread across nearly seven acres on the city’s busiest Dr Nanjappa Road, the imposing eight-level complex has a built-up area of approximately 1.98 lakh square feet and cost Rs 301.71 crore to build. Its facilities include a planetarium, science centre, digital library, children’s reading sections, competitive examination facilities, STEM laboratories, an incubation centre and specialised spaces for persons with disabilities. The idea was to bring reading, scientific learning and research under one roof, particularly for students and first-generation learners who cannot afford expensive private educational resources.

Initiated by the previous DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) government, the foundation stone was laid by then chief minister M.K. Stalin on 6 November 2024. His successor, C. Joseph Vijay, inaugurated it on 16 October this year. Book lovers in the region say the change of political administration did not change the public purpose of the institution.

Yet, barely a month after its inauguration, it has become the centre of a scandal that threatens to undermine the very principles on which it was established. Books manufactured using artificial intelligence, attributed to authors whose identities could not be established and purchased with public money at improbable prices, have triggered a vigilance probe that reached some of Tamil Nadu’s most prestigious libraries and sparked larger concerns.