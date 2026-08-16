Welcome to an all-new digital dystopia

Ray Bradbury’s dystopic science fiction novel Fahrenheit 451, a reference to the temperature at which paper burns, was based on one of the most defining images of cultural destruction in the 20th century — the spectacular and performative burning of books by Nazis. In the novel, people resist the wanton destruction of books by turning to an all too human skill, memory, to preserve books by learning them by heart.

While fire has been the favoured tool of political ideology in its battle against books, there are indeed many other ways humans have destroyed books, and the latest version of this entails large AI companies like Anthropic destroying old books to ingest them as raw data for training large language models (LLM).

Industrial scale blades guillotine the spines of physical books, unbinding the pages to be fed into high-end scanners that convert text into digital data while the physical remains are shredded. It’s hard to imagine a book lover who is able to watch a video of this form of book destruction without a sense of horror that echoes the nightmare conceived by Ray Bradbury.

And yet, often, the only thing that outdoes the dystopia of science fiction is the feral reality of science and technology. If the bibliophiles of Fahrenheit 451 turned to human memory, what is being assembled today is a vast memory machine that has no use or regard for imperfect human memory.

Unlike book purges of the past that took place in the name of political ideology and the cleansing of culture, the contemporary destruction of books is ironically being carried out in the name of knowledge production and preservation.

This textual cannibalism craves a lot of text, but treats the physical carrier, the book, merely as a container of raw data. If books were earlier the primary artefacts of human memory and consciousness, now they are merely vehicles that carry data sets.