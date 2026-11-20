SC refers suo motu case on library relocation to CJI Surya Kant for listing before appropriate bench.

Centre's undertaking not to shift 8.5 lakh books remains in force.

Court flags poor storage conditions and stresses the need to preserve the library's rare collection.

The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 November directed that its suo motu case concerning the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for listing before the appropriate bench, while making it clear that the Centre's undertaking not to shift the books would remain in force in the meantime.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, which had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting uncertainty over the library's future, said the matter did not fall within its allotted roster and should be placed before the CJI on the administrative side.

The bench had taken up the matter following concerns that the library, which houses around 8.5 lakh books, was facing an uncertain future under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, with no adequate arrangements in place for preserving its extensive collection.

The court had, on 16 November, secured an undertaking from the Centre that the books would not be shifted until further orders. The bench said that undertaking would continue to bind the authorities.

Justice Kumar made clear that the court's immediate concern was the condition of the books, referring to photographs showing volumes stored at a facility in Delhi's R.K. Puram, where they have reportedly remained for around 15 years. "We are more concerned about these books. Look at those photographs and the condition of the books. They are just thrown like that. Just imagine what will happen," he said.

Emphasising that heritage preservation extended beyond protecting historic buildings, the judge said the library's rare collection, which reportedly includes material dating back to the 17th century, deserved to be treated as a national treasure.

"Heritage is not just a Newton's bungalow. Is it not? We need to look at these books. One book dates back to the 1700s and something like that. We need to treasure those," Justice Kumar told solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.