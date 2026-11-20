Central Secretariat Library: SC freezes book shifting, refers case to CJI
Justice Sanjay Kumar recalls loss of historic books in Hyderabad fire, says rare collections must be treated as national heritage
SC refers suo motu case on library relocation to CJI Surya Kant for listing before appropriate bench.
Centre's undertaking not to shift 8.5 lakh books remains in force.
Court flags poor storage conditions and stresses the need to preserve the library's rare collection.
The Supreme Court on Friday, 20 November directed that its suo motu case concerning the proposed relocation of the 135-year-old Central Secretariat Library in Delhi be placed before Chief Justice of India Surya Kant for listing before the appropriate bench, while making it clear that the Centre's undertaking not to shift the books would remain in force in the meantime.
A bench of Justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva, which had taken suo motu cognisance of media reports highlighting uncertainty over the library's future, said the matter did not fall within its allotted roster and should be placed before the CJI on the administrative side.
The bench had taken up the matter following concerns that the library, which houses around 8.5 lakh books, was facing an uncertain future under the Central Vista redevelopment plan, with no adequate arrangements in place for preserving its extensive collection.
The court had, on 16 November, secured an undertaking from the Centre that the books would not be shifted until further orders. The bench said that undertaking would continue to bind the authorities.
Justice Kumar made clear that the court's immediate concern was the condition of the books, referring to photographs showing volumes stored at a facility in Delhi's R.K. Puram, where they have reportedly remained for around 15 years. "We are more concerned about these books. Look at those photographs and the condition of the books. They are just thrown like that. Just imagine what will happen," he said.
Emphasising that heritage preservation extended beyond protecting historic buildings, the judge said the library's rare collection, which reportedly includes material dating back to the 17th century, deserved to be treated as a national treasure.
"Heritage is not just a Newton's bungalow. Is it not? We need to look at these books. One book dates back to the 1700s and something like that. We need to treasure those," Justice Kumar told solicitor-general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre.
The judge also recalled a fire at the Hyderabad High Court library in 2009, which destroyed part of its historic collection and left the then chief justice, Justice A.R. Dave, deeply distressed. "Chief Justice A.R. Dave cried literally. He had tears in his eyes because we lost those books. That is how much we treasured those books," he said.
Mehta concurred with the bench's concerns, invoking the example of the ancient library at Nalanda to underline the irreversibility of such losses. "It's a treasure which we may lose. We are conscious and the government is also conscious of the fact," he assured the court.
Justice Kumar said the bench had taken up the matter suo motu after informing the CJI's office, but stressed that the established procedure for allocation of judicial business had to be followed.
Mehta said he had no objection to the bench continuing to hear the matter. Justice Kumar, however, insisted that the matter be routed through the CJI. "Let's follow the procedure. You know what happened recently," he said, in an apparent reference to the recent controversy over the withdrawal of certain matters from a bench headed by Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah.
The judge indicated that the case could eventually return to his bench but said the authorities could not act on the proposed relocation in the meantime. "It may come back to us in all probability but in the meanwhile, you all will have to stay your hands," Justice Kumar said. He added that any emergency application could be mentioned before the bench headed by the CJI.
Mehta reiterated that the Centre would honour its undertaking and said he had spoken to the amicus curiae. He added that the government would work with the amicus and concerned officials to find a solution. "We will abide by the undertaking. I had a word with the amicus. All of us will sit together along with the officers. We will find a way out," he said.
The dispute over the library's future
The Supreme Court had on 16 November pulled up the Centre over the proposed relocation of the library without adequate arrangements for the preservation and upkeep of its approximately 8.5 lakh books. It had expressed concern over the manner in which the collection was being handled, criticising what appeared to be an ad hoc approach towards safeguarding the institution's heritage.
Earlier, on 5 October, the court had asked the Centre to submit the actual layout plan and details of the space earmarked for the library under the Central Vista redevelopment project. The intervention followed reports that no space had initially been allocated for the institution in the new complex.
The Centre had told the bench that the library currently occupies 4,144 sq. m and would be allotted approximately 5,200 sq. m in the redeveloped complex. The court, however, sought an affidavit clarifying whether the proposed space would be sufficient to accommodate not only the books housed at Shastri Bhawan but also those lying unopened in cartons at R.K. Puram since 2011.
The library has been housed across four floors of Shastri Bhawan since 1969. The Indian Express had reported that its future had become uncertain after the Union housing ministry allotted it only two rooms in the Kartavya Bhawan-2 complex.
The ministry of housing and urban affairs subsequently disputed reports that the library had been left out of the redevelopment plan, saying space had been earmarked for it.
'Contrary to a few reports, it is clarified that space for the Central Secretariat Library has been provided for in the Kartavya Path redevelopment plan. The necessary process for construction of the library is underway,' the ministry said in a post on X.
With PTI inputs