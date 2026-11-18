College Street, Kolkata’s historic hub of books and education around Presidency University (formerly Presidency College), witnessed a confrontation between the SFI and ABVP on Wednesday over a temporary book stall set up on the roadside.

Tension has been brewing since Monday, when the police withdrew permission at the last minute on the grounds that the book stall would obstruct traffic and cause inconvenience to pedestrians. The SFI pointed out that the book stall had been put up for several decades and had never come in the way of traffic or people.

The SFI had permission from both the police and the Kolkata Municipal Corporation. The permission, it alleged, was withdrawn under political pressure. In protest, the SFI occupied the street on Tuesday and began selling books on the tram tracks, inviting police action. SFI state secretary Debanjan Dey and other volunteers were detained and driven away in a prison van.

Undeterred, the SFI vowed to continue its protest. The police relented and finally gave permission for the book stall to be set up on the roadside on Wednesday. This time, however, the ABVP intervened and tried to disrupt the sale of books.

ABVP members claimed that the SFI’s stall was promoting ‘anti-national’ literature. The confrontation soon turned ugly and led to physical violence as ABVP members, apparently secure in the knowledge that the police would not stop them, vandalised the stall and tore down banners and posters featuring Bengali literary and cultural figures, including Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Sukanta Bhattacharya and Ritwik Ghatak.

Police personnel intervened and formed a protective barrier around the stall to prevent further clashes. Eventually, the ABVP also set up two tables, displaying books associated with Swami Vivekananda and Syama Prasad Mukherjee, among others.