SFI alleges police brutality, sexual harassment during Delhi protests
Students display bruises, allege assaults inside detention vehicles; CPI(M) leaders say police action an attempt to crush dissent
SFI members allege beatings, injuries and sexual harassment during detention in Delhi.
Protesters claim a student suffered serious hearing impairment after being slapped.
Brinda Karat and M.A. Baby condemn police action and vow to continue the protests.
Students' Federation of India (SFI) members on Monday, 12 October displayed bruises and other injury marks sustained during protests in Delhi, alleging that police personnel beat them inside detention vehicles and sexually harassed women protesters.
The students also alleged that a protester from Kerala suffered serious hearing impairment after being slapped repeatedly and was receiving treatment at a hospital.
SFI president Adarsh M. Saji and leaders Aishe Ghosh, Nadia and Sharanya, among others, recounted their experiences at a press conference, accusing the police of using violence to suppress dissent.
Ghosh said the injuries she had suffered were minor compared with those sustained by other students. "Nothing compared to what students are facing," she said, displaying her bruises. She alleged that several students had suffered fractures in their hands and legs and that protesters were beaten inside detention vans.
Nadia, the Delhi SFI president, claimed she was surrounded and assaulted by women police personnel inside a detention vehicle. "Six policewomen (were) trying to stop my friend from recording; five were on me," she said, alleging that one officer struck her hand while another pulled her hair. A police officer also tried to twist her finger, causing her extreme pain, she alleged.
An SFI member from Delhi alleged that women protesters were subjected to sexual humiliation during detention. "When I was being shoved in the bus, a police officer lifted my kurta," she said. She alleged that male police personnel were present inside the bus, where women protesters were confined in cramped compartments.
A protester from Kerala, identified by fellow demonstrators as Fidel, was allegedly slapped several times on his right ear, resulting in serious hearing impairment. SFI members said he was taken to RML Hospital for treatment.
CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who was also detained during the protests, described the police action as "unprecedented", drawing on her decades of experience in Delhi. "Having been on the streets of Delhi for decades, what's happening today is unprecedented," she said, alleging that police personnel were being allowed to act with impunity to intimidate demonstrators.
Karat further alleged that women protesters were subjected to inappropriate touching and sexual harassment while in detention. "Today, sexual harassment by people in uniform has become an instrument to prevent dissent," she said.
CPI(M) general-secretary M.A. Baby said Left parties would continue mobilising people against the restrictions, working alongside civil society groups, intellectuals and cultural personalities. "You can put up barricades, but democratic aspirations of people cannot be contained by any brutal force," Baby said.
The protests were held against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and restrictions on demonstrations in Delhi. Protesters also demanded the resignation of chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Student groups and Opposition leaders have accused the police of using excessive force as demonstrators attempted to assemble at various locations across the capital. The allegations of assault and sexual harassment have not been independently verified.
With PTI inputs