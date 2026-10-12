SFI alleges police brutality, sexual harassment during Delhi protests

SFI members allege beatings, injuries and sexual harassment during detention in Delhi.

Protesters claim a student suffered serious hearing impairment after being slapped.

Brinda Karat and M.A. Baby condemn police action and vow to continue the protests.

Students' Federation of India (SFI) members on Monday, 12 October displayed bruises and other injury marks sustained during protests in Delhi, alleging that police personnel beat them inside detention vehicles and sexually harassed women protesters.

The students also alleged that a protester from Kerala suffered serious hearing impairment after being slapped repeatedly and was receiving treatment at a hospital.

SFI president Adarsh M. Saji and leaders Aishe Ghosh, Nadia and Sharanya, among others, recounted their experiences at a press conference, accusing the police of using violence to suppress dissent.

Ghosh said the injuries she had suffered were minor compared with those sustained by other students. "Nothing compared to what students are facing," she said, displaying her bruises. She alleged that several students had suffered fractures in their hands and legs and that protesters were beaten inside detention vans.