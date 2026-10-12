INDIA bloc protest LIVE: Rahul, INDIA bloc leaders arrive at SC

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday, 12 October filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi led several INDIA bloc partners on a march to the Supreme Court in protest against the Election Commission of India and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had earlier turned down Gandhi's request for a meeting on the same issue, citing the fact that cases pertaining to the matter were already before the court.