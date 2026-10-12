INDIA bloc protest LIVE: Rahul, INDIA bloc leaders arrive at SC
INDIA bloc march began from Barakhamba intersection at Connaught Place; CJI Surya Kant earlier declined a request by Rahul Gandhi for a meeting
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday, 12 October filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC MP Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi led several INDIA bloc partners on a march to the Supreme Court in protest against the Election Commission of India and chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant had earlier turned down Gandhi's request for a meeting on the same issue, citing the fact that cases pertaining to the matter were already before the court.
Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday described the fight against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “second independence struggle” under Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, accusing the BJP of “dividing society” by removing around 13 crore voters.
“Under the leadership of Bhagat Singh, the ‘Simon Go Back’ campaign led to the country’s independence. Today, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the ‘Gyanesh Go Back’ slogan will free the country from the BJP. This is the second independence. We need to save democracy now, else we will never be able to,” he said.
Rahul Gandhi enters SC registry
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi entered the Supreme Court registry as other INDIA bloc leaders who had accompanied him on the march waited outside the court’s gates. Gandhi was accompanied by Congress MP and general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Protesters arrive in Supreme Court
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with INDIA bloc MPs, arrives at the Supreme Court. INDIA bloc MPs are staging a protest against the ECI, demanding the resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.
Police begin pushing back protesters near Barakhamba Road
Protecting democracy above politics: Shashi Tharoor
"Protecting democracy is above politics; voting rights have been taken away from citizens," says Thiruvananthapuram Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during march to Supreme Court.
D. Raja says Delhi has never seen such a protest, claims anger spreading across India
Communist Party of India (CPI) general-secretary D. Raja on Monday said Delhi had never witnessed a protest of this scale, claiming that anger against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was widespread across the country.
"Delhi has never seen such a protest before. People across the country are angry. People do not accept the fact that Gyanesh Kumar continues as chief election commissioner because, under his leadership, the Election Commission has not functioned as a constitutional body mandated by the Constitution," Raja said.
He said protesters were demanding Kumar's resignation or removal, accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah of remaining silent on the issue. "PM Modi has not said a word on this. Amit Shah has also said nothing. They think they can suppress this people's movement by using security forces. That will not happen," Raja said.
Security at the Supreme Court
Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, others file petition in SC alleging irregularities in SIR
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and others on Monday filed a petition in the Supreme Court over alleged large-scale voter deletions and irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
The plea has also been filed by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, TMC's Saugata Roy, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
Police stop march at Bhagwan Dass Road
Delhi Police stop Opposition march at the barricaded Bhagwan Dass Road. Some of leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, climb atop a vehicle.
Delhi High Court lawyers recite the Preamble to India's Constitution
Delhi Metro reopens 6 stations after security restrictions ahead of INDIA bloc protest
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Monday announced that entry and exit gates at all metro stations had been reopened, hours after security restrictions were imposed at six stations ahead of a Congress protest.
Citing security concerns, the DMRC had kept the entry and exit gates at Patel Chowk, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat and Barakhamba Road stations closed from 6 am to 4 pm.
The corporation had earlier clarified that interchange facilities for passengers travelling on other Metro lines would remain available at the affected stations.
Akhilesh Yadav says BJP trying to destroy democracy in collusion with ECI
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of conspiring with the Election Commission to undermine the Constitution and democracy and remain in power indefinitely.
"The protests and demonstrations will continue. It is our responsibility to save democracy, and the BJP, in collusion with the Election Commission, wants to destroy the Constitution and democracy and remain in power forever. The government must listen to us and remove the chief election commissioner. The BJP must admit its mistake. Our struggle will continue," Yadav said.
Rahul, Priyanka, Neha walk with protesters
Opposition MPs and leaders accompanied by hundreds of supporters and activists on Monday started their "March for Democracy" to the Supreme Court to submit a petition on their "vote chori" charge and against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Those leading the march included Leaders of Opposition (LoPs) in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, CPI's D. Raja, CPI-M leader M.A. Baby, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, besides NCP-SCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut, CPI-ML leader Dipankar Bhattacharya and IUML leader E.T. Mohammed Basheer.
Congress MPs Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Shashi Tharoor, Sachin Pilot and Mukul Wasnik and TMC leader Sagarika Ghosh were also present, besides activists Yogendra Yadav and Nandita Narayan and AISA chief Neha Bora.
INDIA bloc march begins from near Mandi House
Jantar Mantar’s legacy of dissent: From Anna Hazare to 'vote chori'
For decades, Jantar Mantar in central Delhi has served as a gathering point for people seeking to make their voices heard by those in power. From Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement to protests following the Nirbhaya gangrape and demonstrations over the NEET examination, the site has witnessed campaigns that brought public grievances into the national spotlight.
Now, with Delhi Police de-notifying it as a designated protest site, concerns have emerged over the future of a landmark closely associated with peaceful demonstrations and demands for accountability.
Mood of the nation: Posters against Nitish, Naidu show up in Delhi
SFI alleges police brutality, sexual harassment during Delhi protests
Students' Federation of India (SFI) members on Monday, 12 October displayed bruises and other injury marks sustained during protests in Delhi, alleging that police personnel beat them inside detention vehicles and sexually harassed women protesters.
The students also alleged that a protester from Kerala suffered serious hearing impairment after being slapped repeatedly and was receiving treatment at a hospital.
'All a matter of demokursi’: Cong slams Modi, Shah after Jantar Mantar de-notified as protest site
The Congress on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah over the de-notification of Jantar Mantar as a protest site, alleging that democracy no longer mattered to them and that it was all a matter of “demokursi”.
Congress Rajya Sabha MP and general-secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh claimed it was a definite sign of 'extreme panic' gripping the PM-HM duo that the historic Jantar Mantar will no longer be a place where democracy is given a daily booster dose.
'The poisonous pair is embattled, and we have seen in the past few days how brutally they have dealt with peaceful public protests,' he said on X. 'Democracy no longer matters for them. It is all a matter of Demokursi.'
Left, Neha Bora join protest
Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dharmendra Yadav and other Congress leaders along with activist Yogendra Yadav and AISA president Neha Bora arrive at Barakhamba Road starting point together.
Keralam Assembly passes resolution for removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar
The Keralam Legislative Assembly on Monday passed a resolution seeking the removal of CEC Gyanesh Kumar amid the raging controversy over the SIR of electoral rolls. The resolution, perhaps the first such in the country, was moved by chief minister V.D. Satheesan.
'The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. No institution can be allowed to undermine the constitutional rights of our citizens. Our stand is unequivocal. The right to vote must be protected. The Constitution must be upheld. Democracy must prevail. Keralam stands firmly for free and fair elections,' Satheesan said later in an X post.
'Keralam makes history. For the first time, the Keralam Legislative Assembly has passed a resolution seeking the removal of the Chief Election Commissioner. The integrity of our electoral process is non-negotiable,' he added.
PM will denotify democracy tomorrow: Dipke on Jantar Mantar's denotification as protest site
Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Monday slammed the decision to denotify Jantar Mantar in Delhi as a designated protest site and warned 'ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega (entire nation will turn into Jantar Mantar)'.
A standing order issued on 11 October by Delhi Police commissioner Anurag Kumar named Ramlila Maidan, Burari Ground and CBD Ground in east Delhi as the new designated sites for protests and demonstrations.
'They have removed Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Yes, it's no a longer protest site as anyway it was turned into a war zone by the coward dictator. Ab poora desh Jantar Mantar banega!' Dipke said in a post on X.
In another post, Dipke said Prime Minister Narendra Modi could 'denotify democracy' next. 'Today, Modi denotified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site. Tomorrow, he will denotify democracy itself. The dictator's problem was never the protest site. It was the very idea of people protesting.'
INDIA bloc MPs converge at Constitution Club to start their march to SC
Opposition MPs of the INDIA bloc converged at the Constitution Club and were headed towards Barakhamba Road junction to start their march to the Supreme Court.
The Opposition leaders are set to start their 'March for Democracy' from Barakhamba Road to the Supreme Court, after which they will file a petition before the court against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to stop "vote chori (theft)".
Rahul Gandhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Dharmendra Yadav and other Congress leaders along with Yogendra Yadav and Neha Bora arrive in the same bus.
You made a mistake, but you're not the mind behind it: Rahul to Gyanesh
Addressing a press conference at Indira Bhawan ahead of the march, Gandhi said the Opposition would continue its campaign against electoral irregularities. He reported his suggestion to Gyanesh Kumar to resign and turn approver, claiming that more powerful figures were behind the wrongdoing. “Resign, turn approver; you have made a mistake but you are not the mind behind the mistake,” Gandhi advised the chief election commissioner.