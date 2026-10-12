Rahul leading second freedom struggle: Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy calls the SIR campaign a “second independence struggle” under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership.

Telangana chief minister alleges voter deletions threaten democracy and disproportionately affect the poor and marginalised.

Reddy accuses the BJP of seeking to remove 20 crore voters and turn them into “second-class citizens”.

Telangana chief minister A. Revanth Reddy on Monday, 12 October described the fight against the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as a “second independence struggle” under Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, accusing the BJP of “dividing society” by removing around 13 crore voters.

Addressing the media before joining the INDIA bloc’s march to the Supreme Court, where the Opposition is set to file a petition against chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of “vote chori (theft)”, Reddy said the SIR exercise had put the country’s democracy at risk.

He alleged that voters had been deleted since Narendra Modi became prime minister in 2014, but no constitutional authority had spoken out against the practice.

“Under the leadership of Bhagat Singh, the ‘Simon Go Back’ campaign led to the country’s independence. Today, under Rahul Gandhi’s leadership, the ‘Gyanesh Go Back’ slogan will free the country from the BJP. This is the second independence. We need to save democracy now, else we will never be able to,” he said.