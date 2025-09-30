Ravana's different faces in MP — from son-in-law to protector, Brahmin king

For centuries, across most of India, Ravana was portrayed as the ultimate villain — a 10-headed demon king whose defeat at the hands of Lord Rama symbolised the triumph of good over evil. Yet, in Madhya Pradesh, the story of Ravana was being told differently.

For some, he is a a revered son-in-law. For Brahmins of Ujjain, he is the devotee of Lord Shiva, who should be worshipped instead of his effigy being burned in public. And for the Gond tribespeople of Mahakaushal region, he is a protector.

In the village of Khanpura, around 350 km from state capital Bhopal, Ravana is not a villain to be burned, but a son-in-law to be revered, his 51-foot statue at the centre of the village a testament to the village’s devotion. Over decades, the statue has been weathered by time, yet stands tall and proud, say locals.

For the village's Namdev Vaishnav community, Ravana is family — husband of their daughter Mandodari, and a man of profound wisdom. On Dussehra, instead of being reduced to ashes, Ravana is celebrated. Women cover their heads as they pass by the statue paying their respects, while children tie red threads around its legs to ward off illness.

“We worship him for his wisdom and his devotion to Lord Shiva,” explains Ashok Bagherwal, president of the Namdev Vaishnav community. “For us, Ravana is not a demon but a revered scholar and protector of the family.”

Amid echoes of 'Ravan amar rahe (long live Ravana)', the village dances to dhols and traditional band performances, and the community offers him laddu and dal bafla — a traditional dish of the region.