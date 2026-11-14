Book extract: ‘Just leave it!’

Some months before the election, my children and I had discussed the issue of my possible prime ministership. One of them asked me straight out whether I would accept the post, just in case our party pulled off a victory. “Absolutely not!” I’d said, almost indignantly. “Are you sure?” they pressed me. “I’m very clear,” I said emphatically.

Neither Rahul nor Priyanka felt that I should become prime minister. They’d lived through the trauma of their grandmother’s assassination and the brutal murder of their father. In their minds, holding that office was intrinsically linked with heightened danger. They looked relieved and I, too, felt lighter, having said my views out loud on the question for the first time. And there the matter rested. I never spoke of it to anyone else. Throughout the election, I’d give a noncommittal answer whenever I was asked this question in public.

We were in a battle for our survival and I had to keep my party together, to face our foes head-on as a cohesive team. It wasn’t an option to allow a leadership struggle to arise between the contenders in our party. I kept my views firmly to myself, not even confiding in my closest colleagues. I just knew instinctively that the person to carry forward the legacy of past Congress governments would have to be someone with long experience in government and an impeccable record of integrity.

We returned from Rashtrapati Bhawan to my home at 10 Janpath. I saw Dr. Singh to his car. There had been no discussion about the prime ministership between the two of us on the drive back, nor had there been before that. I said nothing to him even now. He had quite naturally assumed, like everyone else, that it would be me. The right-wing parties went into full gear again.

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