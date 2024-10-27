These dargahs defy hate with Diwali

If you wish to see the helplessness of hatemongers, come to the land of the Ganga-Jamuni culture during Diwali.

In Awadh, during Diwali and Holi, despite all their devious schemes to stoke violence, division and hatred, the real spirit of these festivals is vibrantly alive in the Sufi shrines of Dewa Sharif and Kichhauchha Sharif.

Dewa Sharif is only 42 km from Lucknow, the capital of Uttar Pradesh, and 12 km from Barabanki, considered the heart of Awadh. Kichhauchha Sharif is 20-odd km from the headquarters of Ambedkarnagar district, which was carved out of Faizabad (now known as Ayodhya).

For ages, these two dargahs have been lighting the torch of Ganga-Jamuni culture during Diwali and Holi with unwavering passion, seemingly untouched by the hateful air that envelops them. Dewa Sharif has a simple yet profound message: those who fight in the name of religion do not understand its essence. ‘Jo Rab hai wahi Ram hai (The One who is the Godhead is also Ram)', they say.

During Holi, the chant fills the air like the colours of abir gulal and people here just forget that they are Hindu or Muslim or Sikh. Visitors who come for the Holi celebrations — pilgrims from different regions and religions, who speak different tongues — may not take back much else but they always return with a message of peace, harmony and unity in diversity.