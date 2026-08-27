UP allots plots to 21 families living inside ASI-protected Saundhan fort

The Uttar Pradesh government has allotted 100-sq. m plots to 21 families living inside the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)-protected Saundhan fort in Sambhal, as part of a rehabilitation exercise aimed at clearing the historic monument for conservation, officials said on Thursday, 27 August.

The district administration has begun rehabilitating the families before removing their homes from the premises of the protected monument. Sambhal sub-divisional magistrate Vikas Chandra said land pattas (leases) had been sanctioned for all 21 families and possession of the allotted plots was being handed over.

"The Saundhan fort is an Archaeological Survey of India-protected site, and efforts have been made for a long time to preserve it. District magistrate Ankit Khandelwal had earlier inspected the site and directed that arrangements be made to rehabilitate all those living inside the fort," Chandra told reporters. "To that end, pattas have been sanctioned for 21 families. Along with the allotment, possession of the plots is also being given."

Five of the beneficiaries are widows, Chandra said, adding that the district administration would provide them houses under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (chief minister's housing scheme). "Five of them are widows, and their families will be provided houses under the chief minister's housing scheme," he said. Each beneficiary has been allotted 100 sq. m of land.