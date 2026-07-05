When history collides with Hindutva mythology

Babri Masjid fell in 1992. For the BJP, its ideological mentor the RSS and its militant affiliate Vishva Hindu Parishad, which spearheaded the movement for Ram Janmabhoomi, this was a moment of civilisational triumph. For other Indians, still an overwhelming majority composed overwhelmingly of Hindus, proud of their Constitution’s devotion to pluralism, it was a horrific reminder that the ghosts of Partition had not been exorcised, that religious bigotry was alive and kicking in the country.

The first rumblings of discontent with academic retellings of ancient and early medieval Indian history can be traced to the first non-Congress, Janata Party government that was voted to power in 1977, the election that followed the Emergency.

The BJP, in its earlier avatar as Bharatiya Jana Sangh, was an influential partner in this government and it used its leverage to voice its impatience with the kind of history that had been disseminated and taught till then. Morarji Desai, then prime minister, was more than just sympathetic to the clamour; he ‘asked that the history textbooks prescribed by the NCERT be banned, a stunning surprise.’ (Just Being: A Memoir, Seagull Books, p.20).

The ensuing conflict, an outcome of the radical change in policy, soon degenerated into virulent, personal attacks on old-vanguard historians like Romila Thapar. Affluent NRIs, no doubt egged on by their mentors in Delhi, sneeringly remarked ‘I [Romila Thapar] was incompetent as a historian, inept as a scholar, and should never have been appointed to the position I held.’ (p.221).

The Janata Party experiment unravelled quickly, which meant that the project to rewrite Indian history, in order to align it with the Hindutva project, had to wait till the first NDA government came to power in 1998 under its disarmingly amiable prime minister, Atal Behari Vajpayee.