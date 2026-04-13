Phule vs Hindutva: The ideological gulf BJP cannot bridge

As the nation marks the start of the year-long bicentenary celebrations of the birth of Mahatma Jotirao Phule, the BJP has launched high-decibel celebrations of the 19th-century social reformer. From memorials to televised tributes, the party appears keen to claim the 'father of the Indian social revolution' as a mascot for its social engineering. Yet a closer reading of Phule’s seminal works — Gulamgiri, Shetkaryacha Asud, and Sarvajanik Satya Dharma Pustak — suggests the Hindutva project is not merely different from Phule’s vision, but its philosophical opposite.

‘Nirmik’ vs Hindutva

At the core of the BJP’s politics lies Hindutva, premised on a unified Hindu identity rooted in scripture. Phule’s final work, Sarvajanik Satya Dharma Pustak (1889), sharply rejected the authority of Vedic and Puranic traditions. He proposed the idea of Nirmik (the Creator), arguing that while the universe may be divinely created, religions and scriptures are human constructs serving priestly dominance.

Scholar Gail Omvedt notes that Phule did not seek to reform Hinduism but to articulate a universal religion of truth — placing him at odds with scriptural sanctity central to Hindutva.

Cultural nationalism vs the Gulamgiri critique

The BJP’s narrative of a Hindu 'golden age' contrasts with Phule’s interpretation in Gulamgiri (1873), where he described Brahmins as “alien invaders” who subjugated indigenous Shudras and Ati-Shudras. Re-reading the 'Dashavatara' as symbolic stages of conquest, Phule challenged mythological foundations often invoked in cultural nationalism. He instead invoked the egalitarian reign of Bali Raja as a counterpoint to Brahminical hierarchy.