When the flute called across faiths: Krishna in Urdu poetry

In India’s rich cultural history, few figures have inspired devotion transcending faith as profoundly as Lord Krishna. The flute-playing cowherd of Vrindavan, philosopher of the Bhagavad Gita, and embodiment of divine love has captivated not only Hindu bhakti poets but generations of Urdu writers, many practising Muslims. On Janmashtami, their verses testify to a syncretic tradition in which Krishna’s bansuri was heard equally in Mathura’s fields and the mushairas of Agra, Lucknow and Lahore.

This tradition is neither anomaly nor modern invention. From the 18th century, Urdu poets treated Krishna as an archetype of beauty, love and moral courage, weaving him into a universe that also celebrated the Prophet and Sufi saints. Their work reflects the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb — a shared cultural memory that allowed devotion to flow freely across religious lines.

Nazeer Akbarabadi: The people’s poet of Braj

Among the earliest voices was Nazeer Akbarabadi (1735–1830), contemporary of Mir Taqi Mir and often called the father of the Urdu nazm. Living in Agra near Braj, he wrote extensively on Holi, Diwali and Krishna’s leelas. His poem Kanhaiyya Ji Ki Baansuri captures the divine flute’s power:

Mohan ki baansuri kya kya kahun jatan

Lai us ki man ki mohini, dhun us ki chit-haran

(What shall I say of Mohan’s flute, try as I might?

It steals the mind with its enchanting melody, captivating the heart.)

The refrain:

Sub sun-ne vaale kah uthe jai jai Hari Hari

Aisi bajaaii Kishan Kanhaiyya ne baansuri

(All who heard cried out, 'Victory to Hari, Hari!'

Such was the flute played by Kishan Kanhaiyya)

Nazeer saw no contradiction in affirming Islamic faith, writing that angels and demons alike recite Muhammad’s kalima. His Krishna poetry expressed a society where festivals and folk devotion were shared cultural property.