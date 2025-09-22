‘Zubaan bandh’: Policing Hindi’s Urdu roots threatens India’s linguistic soul

The irony of ‘pure’ Hindi

The call for a ‘pure’ Hindi is not only impractical but historically artificial. Hindi, like all languages, is a living, breathing organism that has absorbed influences across centuries.

From Persian and Arabic: Everyday words like duniya (world), insaan (human), mohabbat (love), imaan (faith), waqt (time), taqat (strength), aman (peace) are used seamlessly in Hindi cinema, literature and conversation.

From Turkish: Terms like top (cannon), qila (fort), sipahi (soldier).

From Portuguese: Words like sabun (soap), meja (table), almari (cupboard).

From English: Countless terms including bus, station, ticket, mobile, computer now form the fabric of spoken Hindi.

If Urdu words are to be purged, should Hindi also ban these? The logic collapses on itself.

As the poet and lyricist Gulzar once remarked: “Hindustani is not about Sanskrit or Persian, it is about how people speak and feel. To divide it is to wound the soul of the Subcontinent.”

Hindustani in everyday life

Despite bureaucratic attempts at separation, ordinary Indians continue to speak in Hindustani, an effortless blend of Hindi and Urdu.

Bollywood: From Mughal-e-Azam to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Gully Boy, cinema’s dialogue and lyrics are written in Hindustani, not ‘pure’ Hindi.

Media: News anchors, advertisers and politicians use a hybrid language to connect with the masses.

Religion: Even bhajans, qawwalis and Sufi poetry borrow freely from each other’s lexicons. Sant Kabir’s dohas use Persian and Arabic words; Ghalib’s ghazals feature Sanskrit-derived vocabulary.

The ministry’s attempt to separate Urdu from Hindi is thus not only futile but disconnected from lived cultural realities.

Language policing as cultural policing

This episode cannot be seen in isolation. It is part of a broader project of cultural homogenisation. The state is increasingly dictating what people should eat, wear, worship — and now, what words they may speak.