I will always call a spade a spade: Naseeruddin Shah

Something is [definitely] rotten in the State. . .’

Before this is interpreted as the whining of an aggrieved Muslim, let me clarify that my being a Muslim has never ever been a guiding factor in my life. The proliferation in recent years of young men in skull caps and beards and girls in hijab bothers me as much as the saffron tilaks and headbands flaunted by the ‘opposite camp’.

Never, even as a child, did I identify solely with any sect, even though I was born and reared in an orthodox middle-class Muslim household.

My mother and father through their lives stayed dogmatically religious—praying five times a day, fasting all 30 days of the Ramzan month and subjecting the three of us brothers to a medley of maulvis who not only taught us the Arabic alphabet and to read the Quran but went way [beyond] the call of duty to also insist that the earth had to be flat, it was ridiculous to say it was round and that it moved, it was the sun that moved.

On the side, of course, they gave us visions of the hordes of hoors who awaited us believers in paradise—images I have to confess I was never exactly bewitched by. Even at the age of 10, handling a bevy of unbelievably gorgeous women seemed to be far too much trouble.

And then the thought of the old man upstairs watching over all the festivities did put a sort of dampener on the whole thing. Would it really be fun to keep bowing and scraping and praising his goodness and beneficence nonstop?

Along the way I also wondered if hell could really be that bad considering that all my friends would be there! It wasn’t long before I lapsed from religious practices—they seemed like blind rituals conducted without any understanding of why they originated, and prayer of every kind seemed to be nothing but a litany of grovelling and beseeching and forgiveness-asking which I felt no need for.