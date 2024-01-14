Manipur: Where have all the flowers gone?

Almost as if wanting to remind us of these aspects of its beauty, three new species of flowers revealed themselves in Kakching.

Manipur is a place where many flowers have bloomed, literally and metaphorically. More than five centuries ago, Charairongba (1697–1709), a Meitei king, wrote a book called Leiron (lei means flower). He describes more than a hundred flowers, edible plants and medicinal herbs, and relates stories associated with each plant. Here are some descriptions of the flowers he gives:

Lei Kabok: It is a white flower that remains ever fresh and is not eaten by worms... an ideal present for boys and girls to give to each other to show their love.

Nongleishang: This flower grows in an enchanted forest in the remote hills and is associated with folk stories.

Santhong Maiba Lei: It is believed that this flower was a gift of the gods... it seems to be sprinkled with silver dust and it has silvery sword-like leaves... used by ancient priests and priestess[es] for religious offerings.