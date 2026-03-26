$200 oil fears: US weighs worst-case risks even as White House denies concern

US officials are assessing the potential economic fallout from a sharp rise in global oil prices as tensions linked to the Iran conflict continue to unsettle energy markets, according to a Bloomberg report.

The internal exercise, cited by a report in moneycontrol based on sources familiar with the matter, is aimed at evaluating extreme scenarios, including the possibility of crude prices rising to as high as $200 per barrel, and their likely impact on inflation and economic growth. The report emphasised that the modelling is precautionary rather than a formal forecast.

The White House, however, has pushed back against the claims. Spokesman Kush Desai dismissed the report, saying officials are not examining the likelihood of oil reaching $200 per barrel and that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has not expressed concern over short-term supply disruptions. He added that the administration remains confident in the long-term outlook for the US economy and global energy markets.

According to the Bloomberg report, oil prices have already risen sharply following military strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran on 28 February. US benchmark crude has gained around 30 per cent, while global benchmark Brent has climbed nearly 40 per cent, reflecting growing fears of supply disruptions.