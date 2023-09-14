5 out of 11 PW engines in IndiGo fleet removed: DGCA

Aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which is probing three recent incidents of commanded In-flight Shut Down (IFSD) involving IndiGo aircraft, has revealed that 11 Pratt & Whitney (P&W) engines in the airline's fleet have been impacted. However, as of the latest update, only five of these engines have been removed.

The incidents, which have raised concerns about the safety of Pratt & Whitney engines, unfolded on various dates, prompting the DGCA to take action. On August 29, an IndiGo A321 neo aircraft with registration VT-IUJ, operating a flight from Madurai to Mumbai, experienced critical issues mid-flight, including high vibration, low oil pressure, and an engine stall. Upon landing in Mumbai, metallic chips were found on the oil chip detector.

On the same day, another A321 neo aircraft with registration VT-IUF, flying from Kolkata to Bangalore, reported identical engine problems, leading to a commanded IFSD. The plane safely returned to Kolkata, where metallic chips were discovered on the oil chip detector.