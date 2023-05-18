IndiGo logs ₹919 crore profit in Q4; revenue soars 76.5%

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo, has reported a significant turnaround in its financial performance for the March quarter. The company recorded a profit of ₹919.2 crore, marking a remarkable recovery from the ₹1,681.8 crore loss incurred during the same period last year.

The outcome of its financial results was driven by a substantial increase in revenue from operations, which surged by 76.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to reach ₹14,160.6 crore, compared to ₹8,020.7 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Notably, the airline's passenger ticket revenue witnessed remarkable growth, soaring by 80.6 per cent YoY to ₹12,434.6 crore. In addition, ancillary revenues experienced a notable increase of 36.6 per cent YoY, amounting to ₹1,445.9 crore.