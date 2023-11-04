Adani Group buys remaining 51% stake in BQ Prime publisher Quintillion

Adani Enterprises Ltd, owned by Gautam Adani, has acquired the remaining 51 per cent stake in Quintillion Business Media Pvt Ltd (QBML) to take full control of the Raghav Bahl-curated digital business news platform for an undisclosed amount.

In a stock exchange filing, Adani Enterprises Ltd, the ports-to-energy conglomerate's flagship firm, said its subsidiary AMG Media Networks Ltd "has executed a share purchase agreement for the acquisition of remaining 51 per cent stake in QBML", the firm which operates the business and financial news digital media platform BQ Prime. The acquisition was announced without disclosing the financial details.

Quintillion was Adani's first bet in the Indian news industry before it acquired a nearly 65 per cent stake in broadcaster NDTV in December 2022. AMG Media had previously bought a 49 per cent stake in QBML for Rs 47.84 crore. QBML will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of AMG Media Networks following the acquisition, the filing added.