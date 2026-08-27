Adobe to provide free software access to 7.8 million Indian students, teachers

Adobe has partnered with seven state governments to provide nearly 7.8 million students and teachers in government schools with free access to its digital media software and related skills programmes.

The US-based software company has signed memorandums of understanding with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and Goa as part of an expansion of its school education initiatives in India.

Thousands of government schools across these states will receive complimentary access to Adobe Express for Education, a digital media application that allows students to create presentations, videos, graphics and other content for classroom assignments and creative projects.

Students and teachers will also be offered training in digital creativity and artificial intelligence through curricula developed under the Adobe Digital Academy. The programme will focus on creative problem-solving, digital storytelling and AI-assisted content creation.