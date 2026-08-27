Adobe to provide free software access to 7.8 million Indian students, teachers
Partnership will bring Adobe Express, digital creativity training and AI-focused learning to government schools in seven states
Adobe has partnered with seven state governments to provide nearly 7.8 million students and teachers in government schools with free access to its digital media software and related skills programmes.
The US-based software company has signed memorandums of understanding with Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam and Goa as part of an expansion of its school education initiatives in India.
Thousands of government schools across these states will receive complimentary access to Adobe Express for Education, a digital media application that allows students to create presentations, videos, graphics and other content for classroom assignments and creative projects.
Students and teachers will also be offered training in digital creativity and artificial intelligence through curricula developed under the Adobe Digital Academy. The programme will focus on creative problem-solving, digital storytelling and AI-assisted content creation.
Teachers will be trained to incorporate digital creativity tools into classroom instruction, while students will be encouraged to use Adobe Express for academic projects and creative expression. Adobe said the initiative would help learners develop skills relevant to careers in India’s expanding creative and digital sectors.
Mala Sharma, Adobe’s Global Vice-President and General Manager for Education, said the partnerships built on the company’s long-standing engagement with education in India.
She said the initiative supported the National Education Policy’s emphasis on digital tools and artificial intelligence to foster creativity and prepare students for the future. It also complements the Union Budget 2026 target of creating two million jobs in animation, visual effects, gaming and comics by 2030, she added.
The programme will cover PM SHRI schools established under the National Education Policy, state-run CM SHRI model schools, Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas, Kendriya Vidyalayas and other government school networks.
Adobe plans to extend the initiative to more schools and states over time.
The company has separately partnered with NASSCOM FutureSkills Prime, a digital skilling programme run in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Through the partnership, learners across India will receive free software access, industry-oriented courses and certificates.
With IANS inputs