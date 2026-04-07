Air India CEO steps down amid growing operational and financial pressures

Campbell Wilson has resigned as chief executive officer and managing sirector of Air India, marking a significant leadership change at the Tata Group-owned carrier during a period of intense operational and financial strain.

According to a Hindustan Times report, sources familiar with the matter, Wilson conveyed his decision to the airline’s board and has stepped down from the role, although he is expected to remain with the company until a successor is appointed. His tenure, which began in July 2022 following Air India’s return to private ownership, had originally been expected to run until 2027. However, it is understood that he had indicated earlier this year that he did not wish to continue beyond his contractual term.

The airline has already initiated a global search for a replacement, with discussions reportedly underway with senior executives from full-service carriers. A key meeting regarding the appointment is expected in the coming days, though no names have been publicly confirmed.

Wilson’s departure comes at a challenging time for Air India, which is navigating a complex turnaround under the Tata Group’s Vihaan.AI transformation plan. While the strategy aimed to modernise the airline, expand its fleet and improve service standards, progress has been uneven.