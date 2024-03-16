Air India likely to lay off 200 employees amidst Tata Group's aviation business reorganisation

In a move towards streamlining its operations, Air India, under the umbrella of the Tata Group's aviation business, is set to lay off approximately 200 employees.

As reported by The Economic Times, less than 1 percent of Air India's workforce will be affected by the layoffs, as they have opted out of voluntary retirement plans or have not taken advantage of the company's reskilling initiatives.

Air India, which has a workforce of over 18,500 employees, contrasts with its sister carrier Air India Express, employing more than 6,200 personnel. Notably, when the Tata Group acquired the airline, the total employee count stood at 12,085, including contract workers.

Since its acquisition in January 2022, efforts have been underway to revamp Air India's business model and enhance its profitability. During the privatisation process, an agreement between the government and the new owners stipulated the retention of every employee for a year. Subsequently, over 2,500 workers availed themselves of the airline's voluntary retirement plans in two phases, as previously disclosed.

A spokesperson for Air India assured that the company is adhering to all contractual obligations throughout this transition period. The retrenched staff will receive a compensation package equivalent to 15 days of income for each year of service with the airline.