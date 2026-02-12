Airlines urge government to ease proposed cabin crew fatigue rules

A leading industry body representing India’s largest airlines has urged the government to soften proposed fatigue management rules for cabin crew, arguing that the measures could disrupt flight operations and hamper the sector’s growth.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), whose members include IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, has written to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) seeking changes to draft regulations unveiled in October.

The proposed rules would increase the minimum weekly rest period for cabin crew from 36 hours to 48 hours and impose tighter limits on night duties. They would also require airlines to provide individual hotel rooms for flight attendants during layovers to improve rest quality.

While single-room accommodation is common practice among many international carriers, it is not mandated under global aviation standards and would raise operating costs.

In its letter, the FIA warned that compulsory single-room occupancy could create logistical challenges at airports with limited hotel availability, potentially forcing airlines to house crew in distant or less suitable locations. The body argued that the combined effect of the new provisions would complicate crew scheduling and reduce roster predictability.

The draft rules state that their objective is to enhance operational safety. Concerns about aviation safety and crew wellbeing have been heightened following last June’s Air India crash, which claimed 260 lives. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.