Anil Ambani suffers another setback

He was ranked the sixth richest person in the world in 2008, but a series of setbacks — the latest being the Supreme Court's setting aside of a Rs 8,000 crore arbitral award granted in favour of a firm in his group — have caused a distinct reversal in the fortunes of Anil Ambani.

A Wharton MBA, Ambani (64), younger son of legendary business tycoon Dhirubhai Ambani, was known as much for his flamboyant nature — he married Bollywood actress Tina Munim and was a Rajya Sabha MP for two years — as for his business acumen. But over the past few years, multiple setbacks across businesses have pushed him out of the billionaires list.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Rs 8,000 crore arbitral award granted in favour of Delhi Airport Metro Express Pvt (DAMEPL). The award was in relation to a dispute arising out of a "concession agreement" entered into between DAMEPL (a subsidiary of Ambani's Reliance Infrastructure) and Delhi Metro Rail Corp in 2008.

The court asked DAMEPL to refund all sums previously paid by Delhi Metro Rail in accordance with the arbitral award. DMRC had paid Rs 3,300 crore to the Reliance Infra arm, which now needs to be refunded.

In a stock exchange filing, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd stated that no liability has been imposed on it by the Supreme Court order. "Reliance Infrastructure wishes to clarify that the Order dated April 10, 2024, passed by the Supreme Court does not impose any liability on the company and the company has not received any money from DMRC/DAMEPL under the arbitral award," it said.