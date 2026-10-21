Anthropic posts $80.7 billion first-half loss, largely from accounting charges: Report

Anthropic reportedly posted a first-half net loss of $80.7 billion, largely driven by accounting charges linked to fundraising instruments

Revenue reached $16.3 billion, with two customers contributing about a fifth of sales, according to The Wall Street Journal

The Claude developer is reportedly pursuing additional data centre capacity ahead of a potential November IPO

Anthropic recorded a net loss of $80.7 billion in the first half of 2026, largely because of accounting charges associated with its fundraising instruments, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing a draft initial public offering prospectus.

The reported loss widened from $13 billion in the corresponding period a year earlier. Most of the latest loss reflected changes in the valuation of convertible notes and other instruments issued to raise capital, rather than expenditure on day-to-day operations, according to the report.

The artificial intelligence company generated $16.3 billion in revenue during the six-month period. Two customers accounted for approximately a fifth of sales, highlighting the contribution of a small number of clients to its business.

Anthropic did not immediately comment on the report. The company behind the Claude AI models is reportedly targeting a stock market listing in November.