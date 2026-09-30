Apple Pay debuts in India with tap-to-pay service
Service debuts on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch for eligible Visa and Mastercard cardholders, with Mac support to follow
Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cardholders can now use Apple Pay in India
Users can make contactless and online payments without entering a card PIN or OTP at checkout
Apple says card numbers are neither stored on its servers nor shared with merchants
Apple on Wednesday launched Apple Pay in India, allowing customers with eligible Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards to make payments in stores, through apps and on websites.
The service is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with support for Mac expected soon. Customers can use it at participating merchants in India and elsewhere that accept compatible NFC contactless payments, the company said.
The launch enables users to tap their devices to pay in stores or complete online purchases without repeatedly entering card details. Apple said payments do not require a card PIN or OTP at checkout.
Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the launch responds to Indian consumers’ growing adoption of digital payments and expectations around security and privacy.
Customers can add eligible cards through the latest version of the Axis Bank app or by opening Apple Wallet on their iPhone, tapping the plus sign and following the instructions. Once the card is added, it is ready for use.
Apple said the service protects payment details by assigning each card a unique Device Account Number, which is encrypted and stored in the device’s Secure Element chip. Actual card numbers are not stored on the device or Apple’s servers, or shared by Apple with merchants.
The company also said it does not retain transaction information that can be linked to individual users. If an iPhone is lost or stolen, customers can use Find My to locate or lock it and suspend payments from the device.
Axis Bank managing director and chief executive Amitabh Chaudhry said the service gives the bank’s credit card customers greater choice and flexibility across the Visa and Mastercard networks.
Mastercard’s president for India and South Asia, Gautam Aggarwal, said the introduction would support the growth of contactless commerce. Visa’s group country manager for India and South Asia, Suresh Sethi, described it as a milestone in the country’s digital payments journey.
Customers will continue to receive the rewards and benefits associated with their cards when paying through Apple Pay. Apple said the service would be accepted by millions of merchants across India at launch, including its own retail stores.
Apple Pay operates in more than 90 countries and regions, working with over 11,000 bank and payment network partners worldwide, according to the company.
With IANS inputs