Apple Pay debuts in India with tap-to-pay service

Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cardholders can now use Apple Pay in India

Users can make contactless and online payments without entering a card PIN or OTP at checkout

Apple says card numbers are neither stored on its servers nor shared with merchants

Apple on Wednesday launched Apple Pay in India, allowing customers with eligible Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards to make payments in stores, through apps and on websites.

The service is available on iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, with support for Mac expected soon. Customers can use it at participating merchants in India and elsewhere that accept compatible NFC contactless payments, the company said.

The launch enables users to tap their devices to pay in stores or complete online purchases without repeatedly entering card details. Apple said payments do not require a card PIN or OTP at checkout.

Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said the launch responds to Indian consumers’ growing adoption of digital payments and expectations around security and privacy.