Apple signals possible price hikes as AI-driven chip demand pushes up costs

Apple may increase prices across some of its products as soaring costs for memory and storage components, driven by booming demand from artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure, continue to squeeze margins, according to comments made by chief executive officer Tim Cook.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cook said the technology giant has been attempting to shield consumers from rising component costs but warned that absorbing the increases indefinitely is no longer viable.

"We're doing our best to mitigate the huge increases that are being passed to us and have tried to protect our customers from them, but the situation has become unsustainable," Cook said, indicating that price increases may eventually be unavoidable.

The remarks highlight growing concerns across the technology sector about the impact of AI-related demand on global semiconductor supply chains. The rapid expansion of AI data centres has significantly increased demand for advanced memory chips, leading to tighter supplies and higher prices for manufacturers of consumer electronics.

Apple's concerns are centred particularly on memory and storage components, including the dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) market. Industry analysts have noted that chipmakers are increasingly allocating production capacity towards high-bandwidth memory used in AI servers, reducing availability for traditional consumer devices.