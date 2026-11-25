Nvidia rally fades on Wall Street

Nvidia fell 5.9 per cent on Tuesday, a day after news that Jensen Huang would return as chief executive sent the stock up 31.5 per cent, its biggest one-day gain in more than two decades. The leadership change has drawn scrutiny over Nvidia’s corporate governance and US President Donald Trump’s influence.

Investors are also questioning whether AI will deliver enough profit and productivity gains to justify heavy spending on data centres. High interest rates have raised the cost of financing that expansion, while Democratic gains in the US midterm elections have increased the prospect of tighter oversight of AI and data centre development.

The losses extended to cloud computing provider CoreWeave, which fell 11.8 per cent, and GE Vernova, a supplier of power equipment for data centres, which dropped 4.8 per cent. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, fell 6.5 per cent below its $83 initial public offering price after trading as high as $115 on its debut last week.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent, its eighth decline in nine sessions, even as most of its constituents rose following a stronger-than-expected US consumer confidence report. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 per cent. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury edged up to 4.93 per cent from 4.92 per cent on Monday.

Oil retreats and US futures slip

Brent crude fell 1.3 per cent to $87.67 a barrel early on Wednesday after gaining 2.4 per cent to $88.78 in the previous session. US benchmark crude dropped 1.5 per cent to $80.86 a barrel.

US stock futures slipped. The dollar edged up to 159.29 yen from 159.26 yen, while the euro fell to $1.0946 from $1.0966.

With PTI inputs