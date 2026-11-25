Asian stocks slide as AI sell-off deepens, Taiwan falls more than 6%
Chipmakers led losses in Taiwan, South Korea and Japan after Nvidia’s rally on Jensen Huang’s return as chief executive gave way to renewed selling on Wall Street
Taiwan’s Taiex fell more than 6%, South Korea’s Kospi dropped 5.6% and Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 3.6%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng bucked the trend, rising 1%
Nvidia fell 5.9% on Tuesday after surging 31.5% the previous day. The Nasdaq lost 1.5% as investors weighed whether spending on AI infrastructure would translate into sufficient profits
US stock futures weakened and Brent crude fell 1.3% to $87.67 a barrel in early Wednesday trading
Asian stocks mostly fell on Wednesday as a fresh sell-off in artificial intelligence shares on Wall Street spread to the region’s biggest chipmakers. Taiwan led the declines, with the Taiex tumbling more than 6 per cent as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co fell 8.1 per cent and chip designer MediaTek slid 10 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi dropped 5.6 per cent to 4,725.84, pulled down by a 9.1 per cent fall in Samsung Electronics and an 8.6 per cent decline in SK Hynix. Japan’s Nikkei 225 lost 3.6 per cent to 56,502.97 as SoftBank Group, an investor in OpenAI, slumped 16.1 per cent and chipmaker Kioxia fell 15.4 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1 per cent to 22,449.86, recovering some ground after closing at its lowest level in more than a year on Tuesday. The Shanghai Composite declined 0.9 per cent to 3,515.05.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 slipped 0.5 per cent to 8,683.90. Annual consumer inflation reached a higher-than-expected 4.9 per cent in October, adding to pressure on the central bank to raise interest rates.
Nvidia rally fades on Wall Street
Nvidia fell 5.9 per cent on Tuesday, a day after news that Jensen Huang would return as chief executive sent the stock up 31.5 per cent, its biggest one-day gain in more than two decades. The leadership change has drawn scrutiny over Nvidia’s corporate governance and US President Donald Trump’s influence.
Investors are also questioning whether AI will deliver enough profit and productivity gains to justify heavy spending on data centres. High interest rates have raised the cost of financing that expansion, while Democratic gains in the US midterm elections have increased the prospect of tighter oversight of AI and data centre development.
The losses extended to cloud computing provider CoreWeave, which fell 11.8 per cent, and GE Vernova, a supplier of power equipment for data centres, which dropped 4.8 per cent. Anthropic, the company behind the Claude chatbot, fell 6.5 per cent below its $83 initial public offering price after trading as high as $115 on its debut last week.
The S&P 500 fell 0.5 per cent, its eighth decline in nine sessions, even as most of its constituents rose following a stronger-than-expected US consumer confidence report. The Nasdaq Composite lost 1.5 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.9 per cent. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury edged up to 4.93 per cent from 4.92 per cent on Monday.
Oil retreats and US futures slip
Brent crude fell 1.3 per cent to $87.67 a barrel early on Wednesday after gaining 2.4 per cent to $88.78 in the previous session. US benchmark crude dropped 1.5 per cent to $80.86 a barrel.
US stock futures slipped. The dollar edged up to 159.29 yen from 159.26 yen, while the euro fell to $1.0946 from $1.0966.
With PTI inputs