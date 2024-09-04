Banks face unprecedented 74 per cent ‘haircut’ on claims of 10 companies after acquisition by Adani

Indian public sector banks are confronting an unprecedented financial setback, with recent data revealing they have had to settle for just Rs 16,000 crores on claims totalling approximately Rs 62,000 crore from 10 financially distressed companies.

This dramatic 74 per cent reduction, as revealed by the All-India Bank Employees Association, sets a new benchmark for financial losses, raising urgent questions about its impact on the banking sector and the broader economic stability.

As per data shared by Congress MP Jairam Ramesh in an X post, the companies under resolution were purchased by various Adani entities. The list of 10 stressed companies compiled by AIBEA includes HDIL (Project BKC), with an admitted claim value of Rs 7,795 crore, purchased by Adani Properties for Rs 285 crore, making it a 96 per cent haircut for the banks. Essar Power MP Ltd, with an admitted claim value of Rs 12,013 crore, was purchased by Adani Power for Rs 2,500 crore to ensure a 79 per cent haircut for the banks.

Last year, the Indian government informed Parliament that PSU banks had written off a staggering Rs 10.57 lakh crore over the past five financial years. Of this total, Rs 5.52 lakh crore pertained to loans extended to large industries.