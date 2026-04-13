Bargain hunting and steady inflows drive partial market rebound

Indian equity benchmarks staged a partial recovery on Monday, trimming steep intraday losses as value buying and institutional support helped stabilise sentiment.

The BSE Sensex ended 702.68 points, or 0.91 per cent, lower at 76,847.57, while the Nifty 50 closed down 207.95 points, or 0.86 per cent, at 23,842.65. Both indices, however, rebounded sharply from their day’s lows, with the Nifty recovering nearly 1.5 per cent and the Bank Nifty about 2.5 per cent from intraday troughs.

Value buying supports markets

The primary driver behind the rebound was value buying at lower levels following a sharp gap-down opening of around 2 per cent. Investors selectively accumulated stocks as the Nifty regained the 23,900 mark during the session.

A market rebound refers to prices recovering after a sharp fall, often driven by renewed buying interest rather than a full trend reversal. In this case, investors engaged in “bargain hunting”, picking up stocks at lower valuations after the decline, similar to buying goods at discounted prices, while steady inflows from institutional and retail investors provided the liquidity needed to support prices.

Together, this combination helped markets recover from the day’s lows, even as overall sentiment remained cautious.

Sectorally, realty and metal indices recovered from their lows, while selective gains were seen in energy, media, banking and pharmaceutical stocks. Shares of ICICI Bank reversed early losses to trade over 2 per cent higher, providing support to the indices, even as HDFC Bank remained under pressure.

Broader markets displayed relative resilience, with mid- and small-cap indices limiting their losses to under 1 per cent, indicating selective investor confidence despite overall weakness.

Sectoral divergence persists

Gains remained limited, with fewer than 15 stocks in the Nifty 50 ending in positive territory. Energy and select renewable stocks extended their rally, while automobile and oil & gas stocks continued to lag.