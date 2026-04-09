Sensex could surge 22 per cent to 95,000 by year-end: Morgan Stanley

India’s benchmark equity index could witness a sharp rally in the coming months, with the BSE Sensex projected to reach 95,000 by December 2026, according to a report by Morgan Stanley.

In its latest India equity strategy outlook, the global brokerage estimated an upside potential of around 22 per cent from current levels, suggesting that market conditions are turning favourable after a subdued phase.

The report highlighted that a combination of relatively low valuations, improving corporate earnings and cautious investor positioning typically signals the late stages of a market downturn, often preceding a recovery.

Morgan Stanley said downside risks appear limited compared with the potential for gains, describing the current environment as an attractive entry point for long-term investors.

It noted that Indian equities have underperformed over the past year, with relative valuations declining significantly. However, the broader economic backdrop remains supportive, underpinned by steady domestic demand, policy continuity and a revival in capital expenditure.

A key driver of the optimistic outlook is the expected rebound in earnings. High-frequency indicators point to strengthening trends across consumption, investment and services, even as market expectations remain relatively muted.

The brokerage also observed that India’s share in global corporate profits has risen beyond its representation in major indices, indicating underlying strength in earnings generation.

Foreign investor positioning, which has weakened in recent months, could add to market gains if earnings momentum accelerates, the report added.

On valuations, the brokerage pointed out that the Sensex is trading at comparatively low levels when assessed against gold — a long-term metric often associated with market turning points. Additionally, price-to-book valuations are near historical lows even as macroeconomic stability improves.

While acknowledging risks from global growth concerns and geopolitical tensions, Morgan Stanley maintained that the overall outlook suggests a sustained recovery in Indian equities.