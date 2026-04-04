Dalal Street enters consolidation phase amid volatility and global uncertainty

Indian equity markets appear to be entering a phase of consolidation, with heightened volatility and limited directional clarity as global uncertainties and mixed domestic signals keep investors cautious, market experts said.

Benchmark indices ended the holiday-shortened week on a subdued note, extending their recent weakness. The Nifty declined by nearly half a per cent, while the Sensex also closed lower, marking a sixth consecutive week of losses.

Despite the soft headline performance, analysts pointed to a shift in underlying market dynamics. According to market participants, the current phase is characterised by consolidation rather than a clear bearish trend, with domestic institutional flows and technical support levels helping to prevent sharper declines.