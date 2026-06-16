Centre raises windfall tax on diesel and ATF exports

The Centre has increased the windfall tax on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF), while leaving the levy on petrol exports unchanged for the latest fortnightly review period.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the special additional excise duty (SAED) on diesel exports has been raised to Rs 14 per litre from Rs 13.5 per litre. The duty on ATF exports has seen a steeper increase, rising to Rs 12.5 per litre from Rs 9.5 per litre.

The levy on petrol exports, however, remains unchanged at Rs 1.5 per litre.

The revised rates came into effect on Tuesday and will remain applicable until the next review.

The government has not altered duty rates on petrol and diesel sold in the domestic market, signaling that the latest changes are aimed specifically at exports rather than domestic fuel consumption.