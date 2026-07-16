Centre raises windfall tax on diesel and ATF exports, cuts levy on petrol

The Centre has increased windfall taxes on exports of diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) while reducing the levy on petrol exports, reflecting higher refining margins driven by the recent surge in global crude oil prices.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Ministry, the export duty on diesel has been raised to Rs 15.5 per litre from Rs 8.5 per litre, while the levy on aviation turbine fuel has been increased to Rs 14.5 per litre from Rs 7.5 per litre.

In contrast, the windfall tax on petrol exports has been reduced to Rs 2.5 per litre, down from Rs 4 per litre.

The revised rates came into effect on Thursday.

The latest adjustment follows a sharp increase in international crude oil prices after tensions between the United States and Iran escalated, pushing up refining margins for petroleum products.