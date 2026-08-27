ChatGPT ads to launch in India for Free and Go users

OpenAI is expanding advertising on ChatGPT to India, allowing brands to display sponsored content to adult users on the platform’s Free and Go tiers.

The Go subscription costs Rs 399 a month in India. Advertisements for sponsored products and services will appear at the bottom of ChatGPT responses and will be clearly labelled and visually separated from the chatbot’s answers, the company said.

Users subscribed to the Plus, Pro, Business, Enterprise and Education plans will continue to access ChatGPT without advertisements.

OpenAI said advertisers would not be able to access users’ conversations, chat histories, memories or personal information. The company also maintained that it would not sell user data to advertisers.

Brands will instead receive aggregated information about the performance of their campaigns, including the number of times an advertisement is displayed and the clicks it receives.

Advertisements will not be shown to accounts belonging to people who have declared that they are under 18 or whom OpenAI determines to be minors. They will also be excluded from conversations involving sensitive or regulated subjects, including health, mental health and politics.