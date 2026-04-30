India becomes largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0

India has emerged as the largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0 within a week of its global rollout, reflecting the country’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence tools for creative expression.

Developed by OpenAI, the upgraded image-generation model has seen widespread use across India, where users are going beyond conventional applications and exploring new forms of visual storytelling and personal branding.

While AI tools are often associated with productivity and automation, Indian users are increasingly using the platform as a creative outlet. From anime-style portraits and cinematic headshots to stylised social media visuals and experimental artwork, the technology is gaining traction particularly among younger audiences.

The popularity of the tool is underpinned by significant technological improvements. The latest version allows users to generate detailed images from minimal prompts, accurately render text — including in multiple languages — and process complex creative instructions. It also features enhanced reasoning capabilities, enabling it to interpret prompts more effectively and produce varied outputs.