India becomes largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0
Users embrace AI image tool for creativity, identity and digital storytelling
India has emerged as the largest user base for ChatGPT Images 2.0 within a week of its global rollout, reflecting the country’s rapid adoption of artificial intelligence tools for creative expression.
Developed by OpenAI, the upgraded image-generation model has seen widespread use across India, where users are going beyond conventional applications and exploring new forms of visual storytelling and personal branding.
While AI tools are often associated with productivity and automation, Indian users are increasingly using the platform as a creative outlet. From anime-style portraits and cinematic headshots to stylised social media visuals and experimental artwork, the technology is gaining traction particularly among younger audiences.
The popularity of the tool is underpinned by significant technological improvements. The latest version allows users to generate detailed images from minimal prompts, accurately render text — including in multiple languages — and process complex creative instructions. It also features enhanced reasoning capabilities, enabling it to interpret prompts more effectively and produce varied outputs.
In India, users are applying these features in distinctive ways. Everyday photographs are being transformed with dramatic lighting effects, while older images are being restored and enhanced. Many are creating professional-style profile pictures, fashion-inspired edits and stylised visuals tailored for platforms such as LinkedIn and Instagram.
More experimental uses are also gaining momentum. These include fictional newspaper front pages, tarot-inspired imagery and conceptual designs for interiors and architecture. Trends such as cinematic collages and retro-inspired edits are contributing to what observers describe as a uniquely local visual culture emerging on the platform.
The surge in engagement highlights a broader shift in how AI is being integrated into daily life. In India, image-generation tools are no longer confined to technical or professional use, but are increasingly woven into social media, fashion, fandoms and personal identity.
The rapid uptake suggests that AI-powered creativity is becoming an integral part of the country’s digital ecosystem, with users actively shaping how such technologies evolve in practice.
With IANS inputs
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