OpenAI’s India strategy: One year of free ChatGPT Go access

OpenAI announced today, on 4 November, that its subscription tier ChatGPT Go will be available free for one year to all users in India beginning 4 November 2025, signalling a major push into what it describes as a 'second-largest and fastest-growing' market.

ChatGPT Go, positioned between the free version and higher-end plans, was launched in India in August with a monthly price of Rs 399 (roughly US $5), offering increased message limits, image generation, file uploads and access to the latest model GPT‑5. With the new promotional move, both new and existing Indian subscribers will automatically receive 12 months of complimentary access.

In its announcement, OpenAI said the decision reinforces its “India-first” strategy and comes ahead of its first DevDay Exchange event scheduled in Bengaluru on 4 November. The company noted that millions of Indian users already engage with ChatGPT daily, and the free offer aims to drive wider usage among students, professionals and creators.

Local analysts say that the move is a clear bid to capture the vast Indian market, which is both mobile-first and price-sensitive. India’s more than 700 million smartphone users and the country’s growing English-language digital ecosystem make it a strategic platform for global AI firms. Earlier this year, OpenAI indicated the country may soon become its largest market.