Darius Khambata pushes back against ‘coup’ claims in letter to Tata Trusts’ leadership

A letter by senior advocate Darius J Khambata to key trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, meant to be confidential but now leaked to a section of the media, strongly contests suggestions that a 11 September 2025, meeting amounted to a “coup” or internal power struggle within the Tata philanthropic ecosystem. The communication, dated 10 November 2025, and initially reported by Moneycontrol, also underscores his firm opposition to any move to list Tata Sons.

Khambata, former Advocate General of Maharashtra and ex–Additional Solicitor General of India, currently serves on the boards of both trusts. Writing to chairman Noel Tata and trustees Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Pramit Jhaveri and Jehangir HC Jehangir, he expresses “distress” over what he calls a “spin-doctored media narrative” portraying the September meeting as an attempted takeover. He dismisses such insinuations as “absurd”.

According to Khambata, the September 11 meeting was an annual review of how the two trusts were represented on the Tata Sons board through their nominee directors, not an effort to sideline anyone. He emphasises that a nominee position is “a duty to the Trusts, not a prize”, revealing that he had twice declined Ratan Tata’s earlier suggestion to be considered for a nomination to the Tata Sons board.

He adds that there was “absolutely nothing against Vijay”, referring to trustee Vijay Singh, who stepped down as a Tata Sons director after four of seven trustees voted against his continuation. The trusts had three representatives on the Tata Sons board — Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh — but currently retain only two.

Khambata writes that he regrets the “unfair slant” in media coverage and the “pain Vijay has had to bear”, noting that “a greater attempt at forging a consensus should have been made by all”.

Khambata states that the only motivation behind the September discussions was the need for a “more assertive voice” on the Tata Sons board to resist any attempt to list the holding company.