Darius Khambata pushes back against ‘coup’ claims in letter to Tata Trusts’ leadership
Khambata expresses “distress” over what he calls a “spin-doctored media narrative” of the entire episode
A letter by senior advocate Darius J Khambata to key trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust, meant to be confidential but now leaked to a section of the media, strongly contests suggestions that a 11 September 2025, meeting amounted to a “coup” or internal power struggle within the Tata philanthropic ecosystem. The communication, dated 10 November 2025, and initially reported by Moneycontrol, also underscores his firm opposition to any move to list Tata Sons.
Khambata, former Advocate General of Maharashtra and ex–Additional Solicitor General of India, currently serves on the boards of both trusts. Writing to chairman Noel Tata and trustees Venu Srinivasan, Vijay Singh, Pramit Jhaveri and Jehangir HC Jehangir, he expresses “distress” over what he calls a “spin-doctored media narrative” portraying the September meeting as an attempted takeover. He dismisses such insinuations as “absurd”.
According to Khambata, the September 11 meeting was an annual review of how the two trusts were represented on the Tata Sons board through their nominee directors, not an effort to sideline anyone. He emphasises that a nominee position is “a duty to the Trusts, not a prize”, revealing that he had twice declined Ratan Tata’s earlier suggestion to be considered for a nomination to the Tata Sons board.
He adds that there was “absolutely nothing against Vijay”, referring to trustee Vijay Singh, who stepped down as a Tata Sons director after four of seven trustees voted against his continuation. The trusts had three representatives on the Tata Sons board — Noel Tata, Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh — but currently retain only two.
Khambata writes that he regrets the “unfair slant” in media coverage and the “pain Vijay has had to bear”, noting that “a greater attempt at forging a consensus should have been made by all”.
Khambata states that the only motivation behind the September discussions was the need for a “more assertive voice” on the Tata Sons board to resist any attempt to list the holding company.
Concerns around a possible listing had been under discussion for months, he indicates, with the two trusts holding the largest combined stake in Tata Sons and their nominee directors pivotal in shaping group-level decisions.
He argues that it is “unwarranted and unfair” that he and others have faced a “vilification campaign” for expressing their views internally. He says he has chosen to remain publicly silent “in the larger interests of the Trusts”.
The letter also recounts developments following Ratan Tata’s passing in October 2024. Khambata writes that he and others had supported Noel Tata as the successor to lead the trusts, describing him as “the only person who could have done so”. He reveals that Mehli Mistry proposed Noel Tata’s name as chairman, and Khambata himself seconded the proposal. “I have had no cause for regret after that,” he adds. “The Tata legacy is in good hands.”
Following the September meeting, Khambata says he twice recommended issuing a joint statement from trustees reaffirming unity and backing Noel Tata’s leadership. A first attempt was made almost immediately after the meeting, suggesting a desire among some trustees to signal cohesion despite internal disagreements over governance and representation.
Khambata maintains that the controversy is the result of misinterpretation rather than any contest for control. The events of 2024 and 2025, he argues, contradict claims that the September discussions were aimed at seizing influence within the trusts. The core issue, he reiterates, was a “difference of approach” on how best to represent the trusts’ interests within Tata Sons.
His letter highlights how sensitive governance issues at Tata Sons, particularly the question of a potential listing and the balance between operating leadership and the charitable trusts that own the group, have increasingly intersected with personal equations and public speculation.
By rejecting any suggestion of personal ambition and by reaffirming Noel Tata’s leadership, Khambata seeks to shift the narrative from one of factional manoeuvring to a legitimate internal debate on safeguarding the long-term interests of the Tata trusts.
Moneycontrol could not ascertain whether the trustees addressed in the letter have since deliberated on Khambata’s suggestions for a unity statement or his appeal for the board to close ranks as they continue discussions on key governance matters, including any future listing of Tata Sons. The publication has also sought Khambata’s comments on the letter.
