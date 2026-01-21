Deepinder Goyal steps down as Zomato CEO; Blinkit head Albinder Dhindsa to take over

Deepinder Goyal has stepped down as Group Chief Executive Officer of Eternal Limited, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato, with Albinder Dhindsa, currently the chief executive of quick-commerce arm Blinkit, appointed as the new Group CEO.

The leadership change was announced by Goyal in a letter to shareholders posted on X. He said Dhindsa would take charge of day-to-day execution, operating priorities and business decisions across the group. “As Group CEO, he will own day-to-day execution, operating priorities, and business decisions,” Goyal said.

Goyal will remain on the board of directors as Vice Chairman and continue to be involved in long-term strategy, culture, leadership development, ethics and governance. Explaining the move, he said he has increasingly been drawn towards ideas involving “higher-risk experimentation and exploration”, which are better pursued outside a listed company.

“While I believe I personally have the bandwidth to continue what I am doing at Eternal and also explore new ideas outside of it, the expectations, legal and otherwise, of a public company CEO in India demand singular focus,” he said, adding that Eternal needs to remain disciplined and sharply focused on its core business strategy.