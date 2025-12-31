Zomato, Swiggy roll out higher incentives ahead of New Year’s Eve amid gig workers’ strike call

Food delivery platforms Zomato and Swiggy have rolled out enhanced incentives for delivery partners ahead of New Year’s Eve, a period of peak demand, as gig workers’ unions press ahead with a nationwide strike call over pay and working conditions.

The TGPWU (Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union) and the IFAT (Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers) have claimed that lakhs of app-based workers are expected to participate in the strike on December 31, potentially affecting food delivery and quick commerce services, including Zomato, Swiggy, Blinkit, Instamart and Zepto.

Industry sources said New Year’s Eve typically sees one of the highest order volumes of the year, prompting platforms to introduce additional incentives to ensure adequate rider availability and minimise service disruptions.

Zomato has offered delivery partners payouts ranging between Rs 120 and Rs 150 per order during peak hours from 6 pm to 12 am on December 31. The platform has also indicated that delivery partners could earn up to Rs 3,000 over the course of the day, depending on order volumes and availability. In addition, penalties for order denials and cancellations have been temporarily waived.

An Eternal spokesperson, whose company owns Zomato and Blinkit, said these measures were part of the company’s standard operating protocol during festive and year-end periods, which typically see higher demand and earning opportunities.