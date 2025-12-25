Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit to be affected as delivery workers observe all-India strike
Workers from Swiggy, Zomato, Amazon, Flipkart and others protest falling wages, unsafe conditions; seek end to 10-minute delivery model
Delivery and gig workers associated with major e-commerce, food delivery and home service platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart, will observe an all-India strike on 25 December and 31 December, protesting what they describe as worsening working conditions and denial of fair wages, safety and social security.
The strike has been called by the TGPWU (Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union) and the Indian Federation of IFAT (App-Based Transport Workers), which said delivery workers continue to face falling earnings, long working hours and unsafe work targets despite being the backbone of last-mile delivery services, particularly during festivals and peak seasons.
In a joint statement, the unions said workers are routinely subjected to arbitrary ID blocking, lack of job security, algorithm-driven work allocation and absence of basic welfare protections.
“Delivery workers are being pushed to breaking point by unsafe work models, falling incomes and total absence of social protection,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder and president of TGPWU. He added that the strike was a collective call for “justice, dignity and accountability”.
Key demands raised by gig workers include:
Withdrawal of 10-minute delivery models, citing safety risks and excessive pressure
Transparent and fair wage structure, with assured and consistent work allocation
End to arbitrary ID blocking and penalties without due process
Improved safety measures, including provision of safety gear
Mandatory rest breaks and reasonable working hours
Effective grievance redressal mechanisms for app, routing and payment failures
Job security and social security, including health insurance, accident cover and pension benefits
The unions also demanded immediate government intervention, urging both the Centre and states to regulate platform-based companies and ensure basic labour protections for gig workers.
“The government can no longer remain a silent spectator while platform companies profit at the cost of workers’ lives,” Salauddin said.
The proposed strike is expected to impact delivery and logistics services across several cities during the Christmas and year-end period.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines