Swiggy, Zomato, Blinkit to be affected as delivery workers observe all-India strike

Delivery and gig workers associated with major e-commerce, food delivery and home service platforms, including Swiggy, Zomato, Zepto, Blinkit, Amazon and Flipkart, will observe an all-India strike on 25 December and 31 December, protesting what they describe as worsening working conditions and denial of fair wages, safety and social security.

The strike has been called by the TGPWU (Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union) and the Indian Federation of IFAT (App-Based Transport Workers), which said delivery workers continue to face falling earnings, long working hours and unsafe work targets despite being the backbone of last-mile delivery services, particularly during festivals and peak seasons.

In a joint statement, the unions said workers are routinely subjected to arbitrary ID blocking, lack of job security, algorithm-driven work allocation and absence of basic welfare protections.

“Delivery workers are being pushed to breaking point by unsafe work models, falling incomes and total absence of social protection,” said Shaik Salauddin, founder and president of TGPWU. He added that the strike was a collective call for “justice, dignity and accountability”.